What's Titans Best Case Scenario?
The Tennessee Titans don't have the highest of expectations going into the 2024 NFL season, but that just gives them an opportunity to prove doubters and haters wrong during the upcoming campaign.
With a new coach, young quarterback and uncertainty across the board, many aren't expecting much to go right for the Titans in 2024. But what if things actually went their way?
Let's assume Will Levis is able to benefit off of Brian Callahan's new offensive system and receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd play well enough to make him look like a player that was once considered an option for the No. 1 overall pick. The defense takes strides with the additions of L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie, while the offensive line fixes the errors it made last year.
Seven teams out of 16 in the AFC make the playoffs, and there's no reason to believe that the Titans can't make it there. Tennessee probably is a 10-win team if everything goes the right way with a fourth-place schedule and a tough division.
The Titans could grab wins before the bye against the Chicago Bears on the road and New York Jets at home. If they can go 2-2 going into the bye in Week 5, they'll be in good shape.
In October, they face a tough schedule with a winnable home game against the Indianapolis Colts, but two road games against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.
They can take advantage of a lighter November schedule with wins against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings while falling to the Houston Texans.
This means they would need to go 4-2 in their final six games (four divisional) to win 10 contests. If they can split those four divisional games and beat the Washington Commanders on the road and the Cincinnati Bengals at home, that gets them to double-digit wins and a likely playoff berth.
It's hard to see the Titans making much noise in the playoffs with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Texans as the three likeliest teams to contend for the AFC title, but there's a fourth spot in the Divisional Round potentially up for grabs, and all Tennessee has to do is win a Wild Card game to get there.
It will be hard, but it isn't completely out of the question.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!