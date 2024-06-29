Titans CBs Among Most Improved
The Tennessee Titans knew their secondary needed an upgrade after they struggled in the 2023 season.
They allowed 67.8 percent of passes to be completed, which was the third-highest mark in the NFL behind the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. But that's part of the reason why the Titans made some moves in the offseason to address the secondary.
Tennessee made some bold decisions, trading for Kansas City Chiefs two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed and signing veteran Chidobe Awuzie from the Cincinnati Bengals, who had Brian Callahan on the coaching staff before he was hired by the Titans this offseason.
Tennessee's improvements in the secondary prompted The 33rd Team writer and analyst Dan Pizzuta to label them as one of the four most improved position groups in the NFL.
"The Titans made a massive effort to turn that group around. It started with signing Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. Awuzie played through a herniated disc for parts of last season, which led to up-and-down play, but he’s been a plus corner in coverage for much of his career and is expected to be healthy this season," Pizzuta wrote.
"On the opposite side, the Titans made their biggest move by trading for L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed was one of the league’s best cornerbacks last season with Kansas City and ranked 11th in adjusted yards allowed per coverage snap. Sneed is a physical outside corner who can play aggressive coverage and lock down opposing No. 1 receivers."
With Awuzie and Sneed teaming up with Roger McCreary in the cornerback room and being part of a defense coordinated by Dennard Wilson, the Titans can project to be better than they were in the 2023 season.
Each of the last three Super Bowls have had either Awuzie or Sneed playing, so having players that have proven to be part of winning cultures and combinations should help the Titans piece together their own standards.
Awuzie, Sneed and the rest of the Titans are getting in their final weeks of vacation before they report to training camp on Tuesday, July 23.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!