NFL Power Rankings: Holding Ground

Victory at Jacksonville did little to change outlets' opinions of the Titans' place in the NFL hierarchy.

The Tennessee Titans dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in a get-right game on Sunday.

However, the 31-10 victory resulted in very little movement in national media power rankings. Nearly every outlet focused on Derrick Henry’s massive 215-yard, two-touchdown performance and the fact that the Titans’ defense put together one of its better efforts of the season, albeit against a one-win club.

The Titans most commonly came in at No. 10/11 this week in the NFL power rankings surveyed. Their highest ranking was No. 7, while their lowest was No. 12. A handful of media outlets left Tennessee where it was ranked last week.

The Titans will have to tread with caution this week as a potential trap game against the 5-8 Detroit Lions approaches. A victory likely would yield them little in the power rankings, but the AFC South Division is what matters. The Titans (9-4) still hold the tiebreaker for the division crown over the Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

“Hopefully nobody talks about anything past this week,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “We try to build consistency with our preparation, the way we meet and prepare, and how we practice. Hopefully if we continue to build the consistency through the week that'll carry over on Sunday, which is the most important day, this Sunday.”

Sports Illustrated - 10th (Previously: 10th)

After a down week in the loss to Cleveland, Derrick Henry was back with the fourth 200-yard rushing performance of his career, an NFL record.

ESPN - 8th (Previously: 10th)

Although the Titans are 9-4, their defense has been subpar. They are last in the NFL in opponent third-down conversion percentage and touchdown percentage allowed in the red zone. The pass rush has generated an NFL-low 14 sacks. Tennessee added outside linebackers Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney to help improve the pass rush. Neither has a sack this season. Beasley was released, and Clowney is on injured reserve. The Titans' secondary hasn't helped either, especially when it plays off the ball, even in third-and-short situations. The defense showed signs of life in back-to-back wins over the Colts and Ravens and, most recently, in a 31-10 victory over the Jaguars.

NFL.com - 11th (Previously: 12th)

Derrick Henry is simply incredible. The running back couldn't be contained against the Jaguars, rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 win. It marked Henry's fourth career game of 200-plus rushing yards and at least two touchdowns, breaking an NFL record previously shared with -- wait for it -- Jim Brown, LaDainian Tomlinson and Barry Sanders. Yes, Henry is an all-time talent, and if he averages 156 yards per game over the final three weeks, he'll be the eighth player in NFL history to join the 2,000-yard rushing club. Do you really doubt he can pull it off? It's King Henry Szn.

CBS Sports - 12th (Previously: 12th)

If Derrick Henry played Jacksonville every week, he'd have a 3,000-yard season. They did play better on defense, which is progress.

NBC Sports - 9th (Previously: 9th)

The Titans have a tricky game against the Lions next week and then a tough game at Lambeau Field in Week 16, but the AFC South title is within reach.

The Athletic - 11th (Previously: 10th)

Given that they lost right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency and left tackle Taylor Lewan to injury, the Titans could have really used immediate contributions from 29th overall pick Isaiah Wilson, but they haven’t gotten that. The Titans placed Wilson on the reserve non-football illness list last week. He was suspended for violating team rules in Week 13. And he was arrested for a DUI charge in September. Overall, Wilson has played just three offensive snaps. Playing without Wilson in Week 14, the Titans rolled to a 31-10 win over the Jaguars. They currently have the same record as the Colts atop the AFC South.

USA Today - 7th (Previously: 8th)

Average 156 rushing yards over his final three games (Detroit, Green Bay and Houston), and RB Derrick Henry reaches 2,000.

Bleacher Report - 7th (Previously: 10th)

Derrick Henry is a bad man.

Granted, it isn't especially difficult to gain yards on the ground against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Henry's 26 carries for 215 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's blowout win were still impressive.

This was Henry's fourth career game with at least 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which is the most in NFL history, Two of Henry's four 200-yard rushing games have been against Jacksonville.

Henry also turned in his ninth consecutive 100-yard rushing game on the road, the second-longest streak in NFL history, according to Davenport. Only the great Barry Sanders had more during a 10-game run from 1996 to 1997.

Sporting News - 8th (Previously: 9th)

The Titans took advantage of their get-well game in Jacksonville to rebound well from the Browns' loss, most important for Derrick Henry and their defense. They have proved they can be a complete team but need to do it consistently.

Yahoo Sports - 8th (Previously: 9th)

The Titans were never threatened against the Jaguars, leading 31-3 at one point. Derrick Henry still had 26 carries. It might be wise to scale back on Henry’s usage when they don’t need him. They will need him in January.

Fox News - 11th (Previously: 13th)