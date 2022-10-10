Vrabel: Tannehill Must Be Better Protected

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans used their typical formula to capture a third straight win on Sunday – combining just enough offense with a big-play defense.

But one troubling trend continued in the 21-17 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked five times, meaning Tannehill has been taken down eight times in the last two games. He’d been sacked a combined four times in the first three weeks.

The Titans were without starting right guard Nate Davis on Sunday and have been without starting left tackle Taylor Lewan for all but one play of the team’s last four games.

Still, the Titans have to find a way to better protect Tannehill.

“It was certainly not what anybody wanted or expected or what we think is the standard,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “You have to take care of your quarterback. Only bad things are gonna happen when he is getting pressured and hit."

Here’s a look at some of the Pro Football Focus highlights and lowlights from the Titans’ win, including some ugly grades for the offensive line in pass protection:

• Top Five Overall Offensive Grades – Running back Derrick Henry (79.2), center Ben Jones (73.9), wide receiver Robert Woods (65.3), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (64.6), running back Dontrell Hilliard (63.5).

• Top Five Overall Defensive Grades – Edge rusher Rashad Weaver (88.7), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (88.3), nose tackle Teair Tart (84.5), cornerback Kristian Fulton (73.8), safety Andrew Adams (69.7).

• Pass-Blocking Issues – It was a brutal day for the Titans in pass protection. Jones had a solid pass-blocking grade of 72.8, but still allowed one sack. Rookie right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere was next at 62.3, giving up two quarterback hits. Then things get ugly, as right guard Dillon Radunz posted a 50.5 pass-block grade, allowing one sack. The other two starters were even worse. Left tackle Dennis Daley posted a 28.8 pass-blocking grade, after surrendering a sack, a quarterback hit and two hurries. Left guard Aaron Brewer had a 25.9 pass-blocking grade, allowing a sack and a hurry.

• Tannehill Under Pressure – Tannehill was pressured nearly as many times (15) as he had a clean pocket (16) during his 31 dropbacks. When pressured, Tannehill was sacked five times, but he did complete five of 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown, good for a 115.0 quarterback rating. When he had a clean pocket, Tannehill went 10 for 15 for 90 yards, posting an 82.6 quarterback rating.

• Jones Tops Run-Blocking – Jones earned the best run-blocking grade at 72.4, but he was the only Titans’ offensive lineman 60.0 or better. Daley was second best at 59.6, followed by Petit-Frere (59.1), Brewer (54.7) and Radunz (45.9).

• Running Back YAC – Henry had 28 yards after the catch and Hilliard 27. They combined for 55 of the Titans’ 86 yards in that regard. No other Titans player had more than 16 yards after the catch.

• Powerful and Elusive – Henry recorded a season-high 86 yards (of 102 overall) after contact, averaging 3.07 yards after contact per attempt. He also forced five missed tackles, giving him a combined total of 15 in his last three games – compared to a combined total of four in his first two games.

• Simmons Brings the Heat – It was a typically strong performance for Simmons in the pass rush, as his 90.7 pass-rush grade was far-and-away best on the team. PFF credited him with two sacks, one quarterback hit and two hurries. Weaver and Mario Edwards each had one hit and one hurry.

• Another Big Play against Farley – Cornerback Caleb Farley saw just nine snaps, but was burned for the game’s longest play when he surrendered a 75-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown. That’s why he had a team-low pass coverage grade of 33.0, the second week in a row he’s been below 40.0. Inside linebacker David Long had a tough day in coverage as well, allowing six completions on six targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. But Long wound up saving the day for the Titans with a last-second interception, giving him a pass coverage grade of 66.1.