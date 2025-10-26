Titans Offense Struggles Again in Road Rout
Now 1-7 on the season (and still, somehow, winless in the AFC South) the Tennessee Titans have a pretty solid grasp on what does and doesn't work for them as a football team; of course, much of their maligned reality hangs pretty heavily on the latter category.
In their second matchup of the year against the Indianapolis Colts, the first of which was a blowout 41-20 loss at home, it was essentially all systems failure for the visiting Titans. But with Tennessee's defense lapsing against the best offense in the league is somewhat understandable, the team's offense continuing to show little to no signs of improvement is a much greater, now tiring, problem.
A Perpetual Stall
In comparison to their last duel against the Colts, the Titans' offense put up six less points, finishing with a total of 14 to Indy's runaway tally at 38. While this may look like an insignificant, perhaps inconsequential drop on the surface, the measly two-touchdown number represents a larger systematic failure for the Cam Ward-led offense.
This road defeat, and their inability to move the ball within it, marked Tennessee's third straight game with less than 20 points scored; the trend similarly extends to four of their last five games.
On the entire season, the Titans have only scored 20 points twice and more than that once, in their lone road win against the Arizona Cardinals — that victory, even given the positive momentum it generated, took a highlight-reel miracle in the form of a Cardinals' defensive fumble to even happen in the first place.
Seen through a wider lens, what looked like a breakthrough at the time now, provided more context, appears more like a fluke for a Titans team that may as well have chalked this season up as a total loss to this point.
How Far is the Future?
While the fan's natural instinct may be to point towards the horizon, with little improvement following the Titans' widely lauded coaching change, more may need to change before Tennessee can find solace in what has yet to come.
For starters, under both tenured and interim head coaches, rookie signal caller Cam Ward has looked progressively less comfortable as the season goes on; his weapons have dwindled, and he's behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league, sure, but he's worsened all the same.
Until the Titans find a way to build around Ward — and that includes improving his options and protection — their winless sensibilities will likely remain a staple.
