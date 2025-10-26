Titans' Cam Ward Reacts to Questionable Decision by HC
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is leading a 1-6 football team into battle against a 6-1 Indianapolis Colts team.
There isn't a lot for the Titans to lose, so they should let Ward loose as the No. 1 overall pick they want to build their team around. However, that wasn't what interim head coach Mike McCoy wanted to do when the Titans faced 4th-and-3 inside Colts territory in the third quarter of the team's Week 8 matchup.
The Titans punted and Ward wasn't happy with the decision.
Ward Not Happy After McCoy Decision
Ward has dealt with a lot in the first half of his rookie season. He's had two different play callers, two different head coaches and just one win to his name.
That win came off of a flukey second half against the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 5 and the Titans have not had much go right since then. The Titans' decision to punt the football blew up right in their face because Johnny Hekker's punt landed in the end zone for a touchback.
On the next play, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball back to the house for an 80-yard touchdown to take a three-score lead in the third quarter. The Colts took a 24-7 lead.
At this point, there isn't much the Titans can do other than let Ward grow as a quarterback. The team has one win and a quarterback that needs reps to develop and experience to help shape him for when the Titans can be competitive again.
Simply put, the Titans have set Ward up for failure and it's a shame to see it play out this way. He's a talented quarterback, but he isn't being given the right tools to be successful in the NFL.
The Titans can turn things around, but it's going to require a different mindset from McCoy and the coaching staff if they want Ward to lead the team moving forward. For the second half of the season, it should be the Titans' main mission to put Ward in positions that will challenge him, while also giving him opportunities to help win the team some football games.
Had Ward converted that fourth down, it would have led to at least a field goal, which would have made it a one-possession game. Instead, the Titans trail by three scores and are going through the motions for the rest of the game.
