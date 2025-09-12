Titans Offense Wants Higher Standard
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to do better in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams than they did in the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
The offense scored four times but failed to reach the end zone, resulting in a mere 12 points for the Titans. The Broncos scored 20, resulting in their first loss as a team. Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley doesn't feel he performed up to a high standard.
"I was frustrated, of course," Ridley said via team reporter Jim Wyatt about the Week 1 game. "I practiced good, had a good camp. I expected to play good. … It was a bad game."
Ridley feels it is his responsibility to play well to help rookie quarterback Cam Ward get some confidence going early in the season.
"We have to be really good for (Cam Ward). He's a really good player, and we have to be really good. We just have to make the plays for my boy," Ridley said.
"I was ready to play (again) that day. I didn't expect to do that at all. At all. I just didn't catch (the ball). … We hold ourselves to a high standard, and you just have to make the play."
Another player hoping to perform better is left tackle Dan Moore Jr., who kept Ward under pressure throughout most of the game.
"I thought myself, I didn't play up to my standard," Moore said via Wyatt. "I didn't play up to the team's standards. I just have to respond next week. As far as an offensive line, as far as a unit, we have a lot of things we have to clean up."
Ward was sacked six times against the Broncos for a loss of 50 yards, so the offensive line definitely needs to clean their act up before the next game. With a strong defense coming to town with the Los Angeles Rams, the Titans have to play better than they did a week ago if they want a shot at a win.
"It's a good defense – it's the NFL," Ridley said via Wyatt. "I am coming to make plays, though."
