Titans Could Fill Big Gap with Splashy Free Agent EDGE

The direction that the Tennessee Titans take with their selections in the 2026 NFL Draft (specifically at fourth overall) will likely depend on what Robert Saleh and his staff manage to pull off in free agency. These two avenues are essentially the only two through which the Titans can fit their needs.

One of those needs, arguably louder and more dire than any other, is on the edge. With Arden Key, the team's current go-to rusher, likely on his way out, the Titans will undoubtedly be looking to fill that spot to suit Saleh's defensive play-calling for the foreseeable future.

Although many have predicted the Titans to address that with their top pick (and even outright suggested such a selection to be in the works already), a recent outlook from USA Today's Ayrton Ostly has Tennessee securing an EDGE by way of free agency.

Signing an EDGE in Free Agency

The prospect is Philadelphia Eagles rusher Jaelan Phillips and, given their cap space and particular gap at his position, the Titans are poised in the article as his potential home.

"Phillips is the rare edge rusher hitting free agency close to his prime," Ostly started. "He's entering his age-27 season and had a solid 2025 campaign with both the Dolphins and Eagles. He'll command a big price tag and the Titans should pay it."

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Tennessee has more cap space than any other team in the NFL in 2026," he continued." They have stars on the interior defensive line and a defensive-minded head coach, Robert Saleh, who worked with long, fast edge rushers at his previous stops."

"This makes sense as a serious investment to upgrade the defense in 2026."

Phillips is a Serious Investment

The sort of number that Phillips would demand, while unclear, would likely make him the biggest signing of the offseason for Tennessee. But with their aforementioned cap space and a task to fill the spot regardless, the Titans truly have nothing to lose.

And for a guy with five sacks and one forced fumble this past season, losing a few things to get him in the blue and white may not be such a bad thing anyway.

Not to mention that, if the Titans did take this route, Saleh's first-year defense wouldn't be dependent on a developing talent at a new position. Having coached the likes of Nick Bosa, Bryce Huff and more in the past, to boot, Saleh's experience with impactful assets at the position should see Phillips fit right in.

It's just a projection for the time, sure, but the Titans should do everything they can to make this hypothetical a reality by kickoff next season.

