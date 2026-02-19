Titans OC Gives Hazy Outlook to Calvin Ridley

In the long-drawn wake of Robert Saleh's introduction as the team's head coach, the Tennessee Titans finally held two subsequent events for offensive and defensive coordinators Brian Daboll and Gus Bradley, respectively.

For the former specifically, his time with the media was spent mostly lauding Cam Ward and outlining his offensive ideals. Although, one inquiry toward the end of his time behind the podium stood out as particularly interesting, relating to the Titans' offseason.

"I'm not going to answer roster questions," began Daboll with a grin, towards the end of his introductory press conference, "but I do know [Ridley], have a relationship with Rid."

A Strong Collegiate Reputation

Having spent an earlier portion of his coaching career working with Nick Saban to refine the Crimson Tide offense at Alabama, Daboll collaborated with a number of now-NFL athletes on the collegiate level. Ridley, at the time, was one of the most formidable wideouts in the NCAA. His eventual first-round pick status to the Atlanta Falcons confirmed the reputation he'd garnered.

"He was great for me at Alabama, he's had a productive career in the National Football League, and I look forward to working with him," Daboll continued.

Although Ridley has certainly shown promise in his time on the professional level, calling it "productive" may be a stretch; at least, it is as it relates to his time with the Titans. Operating under a four-year, $92 million contract this past season, Ridley pulled in exactly zero scores.

When he wasn't off the field entirely with an injury, he may as well have been invisible; outplayed (and outscored) by both of his rookie counterparts, in Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, rumors of the end of Ridley's time in Nashville have come in full force.

Rumors of Ridley's Release

These, of course, are made all the more interesting by Daboll's tongue-in-cheek avoidance of that aspect of the question. The OC gave a fair, painstakingly "correct" response, but Titans fans should take little to nothing from it regarding Ridley's actual future with the franchise.

Then again, what Saleh, Daboll and the rest of the staff are planning - for Tennessee's offense and the roster as a whole - can only be speculated. Perhaps Ridley will stick around and be given the chance to play out his undeniably ludicrous contract; and, perhaps, a new crew of coaches will get the best out of him.

Or, he'll be cut to save money and Tennessee will invest in receivers who both play and produce. It's a toss-up, really.

