Titans Pass On QB In Latest Mock Draft
The Tennessee Titans have been somewhat active in the free-agent market. They gave left tackle Dan Moore a massive four-year, $82 million deal to be their new franchise left tackle as well as bringing back Sebastian Joseph-Day and adding linebacker Cody Barton from the Denver Broncos.
The Titans still haven't signed a quarterback, though. There is still potential in Tennessee adding a veteran like Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers, but nothing is set in stone. Even so, Garrett Podell has the Titans passing on Cam Ward and every other quarterback in his latest mock draft for CBS Sports. Instead, he has Tennessee selecting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"The Titans said they won't pass on a 'generational talent' at the top of the draft, which feels like they won't be going quarterback with the first overall pick," Podell writes. "Carter, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led college football in tackles for loss (24) in 2024, could check that box. Despite combine scans revealing a stress reaction in his right foot, agent Drew Rosenhaus claims Carter will be able to "put on a show at his pro day." After Tennessee released Harold Landry, edge rusher became even more of a need for the Titans."
If the Titans don't love any quarterbacks at the top of the draft, then it makes sense why they'd pass on Ward and Shedeur Sanders, especially if Carter ends up being the game-wrecker he is projected to be.
