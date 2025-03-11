Titans Given Stamp of Approval for Major Free Agent Signing
The Tennessee Titans wasted no time getting busy spending on day one of free agency amid their signing of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr.
In the beginning hours of negotiations officially opening up across the NFL, it was revealed the Titans and Moore Jr. agreed to a four-year, $82 million deal to ink him as the left tackle in Tennessee of the foreseeable future, effectively prioritizing one of the biggest team needs of this offseason in the process.
Over $20 million on Moore Jr.'s services is far from a small investment. However, in the eyes of ESPN's Seth Walder, the Titans made a home run signing with their acquisition –– giving a glowing A grade to Tennessee's big day-one move.
"We don't know who will play quarterback for the Titans in 2025, but that person will have better pass protection with Moore now on the team," Walder wrote. "Moore is coming off a nice season in which he put up career highs in both pass block win rate and run block win rate. Offensive line can be a place where players take longer to develop, so I'm inclined to invest in Moore's improvement. That becomes easy to do when considering who else was available on the tackle market... To me, Moore was the one to go with and $20.5 million per year is not top-tier tackle money at all."
Moore Jr. instantly comes in as a day-one impact player on the offensive line as a huge layer of protection for whoever lines up as the starting quarterback in Week One. He'll file in next to three young candidates upfront in Peter Skoronski, J.C. Latham, and Nicholas Petit-Frere, all three of which have shown respective upside for their future in the Titans' offense.
Especially as a pass protector, the now-former Steelers tackle was one of the best money could buy on the market. Clearly, Tennessee was willing to spare no expense, leading to the offense getting themselves a major upgrade on Monday.
Expect the Titans to continue turning every stone on the free agency market with hopes of getting this roster back to speed on both sides of the ball.
