Patriots Sign Former Titans QB
Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel continues to reunite with some familiar faces as he gets sets for his first year at the helm for the New England Patriots.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing quarterback Joshua Dobbs to a two-year, $8 million deal with $3.8 million guaranteed.
Dobbs will now be the backup to second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who had some nice flashes during his rookie season.
As for Dobbs, he made two starts for the Titans during the 2022 season, losing both games. He went 40 of 68 passing for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.
Vrabel has already started to build rapport with the Patriots quarterback room. Now adding a veteran he's familiar with in Dobbs could make things smoother for Maye during his second season in the NFL.
[Vrabel] reached out to me, and we got on the phone," Maye said, per the Patriots team website. "He's been awesome. Obviously, a guy who's done it, played in the league, and won a Super Bowl," Maye told Sirius XM. "You have a respect for what he's done and seen what he's done. I think the biggest thing is he's been a head coach and knows what it's like. So excited to get up to New England and get things going."
The Patriots will play the Titans in Nashville next season. The date and time are still to be announced.
