Titans Address All Three Phases to Start Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans made some small moves on the first day of the league's legal tampering period, but they were able to cover a lot of ground with these transactions.
Here's a look at the three big signings that the Titans made on Day 1 of free agency:
LS Morgan Cox: 1 year, $1.4 million
The Titans made a quiet move in the hours leading up to the legal tampering period, re-signing long snapper Morgan Cox to a one-year deal.
Cox turns 39 in May, so this could be his final deal, but he'll get to play his fifth season in his home state of Tennessee.
OT Dan Moore: 4 years, $82 million
The biggest move so far for the Titans comes with the signing of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dan Moore, who has been a starter for the last four seasons.
Moore, 26, has played left tackle in Pittsburgh, and he will likely stay there when he suits up for Tennessee.
This will move JC Latham, last year's No. 7 overall pick, back to the right side, where he thrived in college at Alabama. The Titans were happy with him protecting the blindside, but given the team's struggles on the right side of the line, they chose to bring Moore in and re-shuffle some things.
LB Cody Barton: 3 years, $21 million
The Titans were also able to address a big-time need on defense with the signing of former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton.
Jack Gibbens and Chance Campbell are free agents, so the team was in need of a linebacker that could play next to Kenneth Murray Jr.
They now have that in Barton, who has recorded over 100 tackles in each of his last three seasons in the league.
