Titans Re-Sign Veteran OL
The Tennessee Titans are making moves in free agency to bring some new faces in like offensive tackle Dan Moore and linebacker Cody Barton, but they are also bringing back some players of their own.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Andrew Rupcich.
"Rupcich has played in 12 games for the Titans over the past two seasons, including two starts at right guard in 2023," Wyatt writes.
"Rupcich played in seven games for the Titans in 2024, but he was placed on Injured Reserve in November, which forced him to miss the final 10 games of the season."
"The 6-foot-6, 318-pound Rupcich initially joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Culver-Stockton, where he was a three-time All-America performer," Wyatt continued.
"Rupcich spent the 2022 season on Tennessee's practice squad."
Rupcich, who turns 26 next month, appeared in the first seven games for the Titans this season, mostly in a special teams role. He had 15 offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears when left guard Dillon Radunz had to exit with an injury, but he was mostly seen as someone who could help on special teams.
Radunz is a free agent and the Titans have yet to re-sign him, which could mean that Tennessee is considering him for the new right guard role.
The Titans aren't expected to bring Radunz back, so they will need to have a solution. That being said, it's hard to see the Titans trust Rupcich, a player with two career starts, with a starting job.
The Titans will likely continue to look in free agency and the upcoming draft for someone who could compete with Rupcich for that final starting job on the offensive line.
