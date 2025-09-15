Titans Can't Play Full 60 Minutes
Most NFL fans won't be surprised when they learn the Tennessee Titans are off to an 0-2 start. Similar to last season, Tennessee finds themselves having to fight from behind for the rest of the season. Plenty of teams have been able to overcome an early losing record, though things are a bit different for a team that won just three games last season.
The Los Angeles Rams came to Tennessee and took care of business. The Rams improved to 2-0 with their 33-19 win. Despite not allowing a touchdown last week, Titans fans rejoiced as rookie QB Cam Ward threw the first passing touchdown of his career.
Tennessee allowed an early touchdown, one that they didn't let phase them. While they trailed 7-0 in the first quarter, they were able to score 13 second quarter points to take a 13-10 lead into the break. Once again, Tennessee struggled to get anything going in the second half.
Los Angeles scored touchdowns in each of the final two quarters en route to outscoring Tennessee 23-6 in the final 30 minutes. The Titans may have led at the half, but HC Brian Callahan was once again outcoached and proved that the Titans may not be able to hang in there against the top teams in the league.
Their 14-point loss in Week 2 is slightly worse than the eight-point defeat they suffered in Week 1. Tennessee trailed Denver 10-9 at halftime last week before ultimately falling, 20-12. Thankfully for Tennessee, they showed signs of improvement with Ward's touchdown pass to rookie WR Elic Ayomanor.
Moving forward, the Titans have to get better. There's no scenario in the NFL where scoring one touchdown in two weeks is going to cut it. In order for this team to string some wins together, it's going to take a lot more than four field goals from Joey Slye. Thankfully for Tennessee, their kicker is a perfect 8/8 this season.
Week 3 sees another home game for the Titans as they'll do battle with the Indianapolis Colts. At the time of writing, the Colts are currently trailing to the Broncos. The Titans will have to search for their first win of the season against either a 2-0 Colts team, or one that just lost to the same team Tennessee fell to in Week 1.
Callahan's coaching has been critiqued heavily early in the season. Ward deserves 100% of the credit for his touchdown as he threw an unreal ball that most NFL QB's would be unable to make. Through the first two games, it's clear the Miami graduate is in no position to make a run like Jayden Daniels did last season.