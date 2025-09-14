Titans Make Progress, But Fall vs. Rams
The Tennessee Titans are sending the fans home disappointed after a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 inside Nissan Stadium.
While the Titans showed promise at points during the game, the end result is a loss like last week. The Titans are now 0-2 on the season after dropping last week's season opener to the Denver Broncos.
The Rams got the scoring started in Nashville when wide receiver Puka Nacua took an end-around play 45 yards to the house on a 4th and 1 situation. That put the Rams up 7-0, but the Titans responded in the second quarter.
Joey Slye and Joshua Karty traded field goals, but Cam Ward got on the board with a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor from nine yards out on one of the craziest plays of the day.
The Titans were then able to pick off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as linebacker Cody Barton hauled in the interception. That led to a Slye field goal from 37 yards out as the clock wound down to end the first half. The Titans had a 13-10 lead at the end of the second quarter.
In the second half, the Rams got their act together, tying the game on another chip shot field goal from Karty. Slye responded with a 57-yard field goal to take another lead, but it was the last one the Titans would get.
The Rams went on to score 21 unanswered points on three touchdowns from tight end Davis Allen, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Blake Corum.
In the loss, Ward looked better with 19 completions on 33 pass attempts for 175 yards and a touchdown, but he was sacked five times by the Rams defense.
Running back Tony Pollard ran the ball 20 times for 92 yards while Calvin Ridley led with 57 receiving yards on three receptions.
Stafford threw for 298 yards for the Rams, while Kyren Williams ran the ball for 66 yards and Adams led all skill players with 106 yards.
