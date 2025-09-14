Titans' Cam Ward Throws Crazy First NFL Touchdown
The Tennessee Titans are in the end zone for the first time in the 2025 season and in the Cam Ward era.
With time winding down in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, Ward found fellow rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor for a touchdown. Here's a look at the play:
Ward was trying to evade a tackle from Rams rookie defensive lineman Josiah Stewart by the left hash marks. He dodged the tackle and ran all the way towards the near sideline. Ayomanor was running all the way to the other side of the end zone when Ward heaved it to his fellow rookie, who caught the touchdown to help tie the game 10-10.
Earlier in the drive, Ayomanor made a spectacular one-handed catch on his helmet to put the Titans in the red zone.
For Ward and Ayomanor, it's both of their first touchdowns in the NFL and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Titans. Tennessee was held out of the end zone in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but things are changing in Nashville thanks to Ward's pass to Ayomanor.
Earlier in the quarter, the Titans nearly scored on a 57-yard punt return from rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike, but the play was called back due to a penalty from linebacker Cedric Gray Jr.
After the penalty, the Titans didn't fold as Ward led a 10-play, 56-yard drive that spanned 2:30 that ended with the touchdown to Ayomanor.
With the game tied 10-10, the Titans momentum continued into the Rams' ensuing drive. Linebacker Cody Barton picked off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at the Rams' 46-yard line, giving the Titans a chance to take the lead going into halftime.
These string of plays giving the Titans momentum and a pulse come after a long stretch where the team struggled to make anything happen. Now that things appear to be going the Titans' way, they will have a chance to grab their first win of the season in front of their home fans.
