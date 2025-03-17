Titans Get Positive Grade From Free Agency Haul
The Tennessee Titans have been incredibly active throughout this free agency period. Most notably, they gave former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle a four-year deal worth $82 million. On top of that, they landed former Denver Broncos linebacker Cody Barton, Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, and safety Xavier Woods, amongst several others.
Tennessee's active offseason earned them a positive B grade from Jacob Camenker from USA Today, who likes what the Titans' offensive line could look like.
"The Titans needed to fix their offensive line after having trouble on the right side last season," Camenker writes. "Tennessee remedied that by signing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million contract. The deal was an overpay but will allow 2024 first-round pick JC Latham to move to the right side. Latham and veteran free-agent signing Kevin Zeitler will do a much better job on the right side than what Tennessee had last season while Moore should be serviceable on the left side.
The Titans have also signed reasonable deals with defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, linebacker Cody Barton and safety Xavier Woods, so this has been a solid overall free-agent period for first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi."
The Titans didn't add a starting-caliber quarterback to the roster yet, which could hint what they intend to do when the NFL Draft rolls around and they are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Whomever ends up under center, they can feel comfortable knowing the Titans have upgraded the offensive line this offseason.
