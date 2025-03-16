Titans Three Worst Free Agent Signings
The Tennessee Titans are making moves to help improve their team with free agency in full swing.
While some of Tennessee's moves have been strong, others have fans and critics scratching their heads.
Here are the three worst signings in free agency for the Titans so far:
WR Van Jefferson
The Titans needed a wide receiver after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Miami Dolphins. Westbrook-Ikhine had nine touchdowns last season for the Titans, so filling his shoes won't be easy.
Jefferson managed to catch 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he will have some ground to make up if he wants to be a key part of the offense.
Jefferson may be more likely to replace Tyler Boyd's production considering he is also a free agent that has yet to sign, but if that's the case, the Titans need to add a receiver later in free agency or the draft next month.
QB Brandon Allen
Allen has been a third-string quarterback throughout his entire career. Considering the fact that the Titans only carried two quarterbacks last season, it seems like the Titans made this move to add a camp body.
The Titans may choose to change their minds and add a third quarterback to the roster at the end of training camp, but for now, this move is a puzzling one to grasp.
OT Dan Moore Jr.
While Moore is going to fill a major part of the team, he was paid like an elite left tackle, and he has yet to prove that he is one.
Moore had a good year in 2024, and the Titans hope that he can parlay that into more growth, but it seems to be a big risk at this point in time.
