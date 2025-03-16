All Titans

Titans Three Worst Free Agent Signings

The Tennessee Titans have made some questionable decisions so far in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) catches a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are making moves to help improve their team with free agency in full swing.

While some of Tennessee's moves have been strong, others have fans and critics scratching their heads.

Here are the three worst signings in free agency for the Titans so far:

WR Van Jefferson

The Titans needed a wide receiver after Nick Westbrook-Ikhine signed with the Miami Dolphins. Westbrook-Ikhine had nine touchdowns last season for the Titans, so filling his shoes won't be easy.

Jefferson managed to catch 24 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so he will have some ground to make up if he wants to be a key part of the offense.

Jefferson may be more likely to replace Tyler Boyd's production considering he is also a free agent that has yet to sign, but if that's the case, the Titans need to add a receiver later in free agency or the draft next month.

QB Brandon Allen

Allen has been a third-string quarterback throughout his entire career. Considering the fact that the Titans only carried two quarterbacks last season, it seems like the Titans made this move to add a camp body.

The Titans may choose to change their minds and add a third quarterback to the roster at the end of training camp, but for now, this move is a puzzling one to grasp.

OT Dan Moore Jr.

While Moore is going to fill a major part of the team, he was paid like an elite left tackle, and he has yet to prove that he is one.

Moore had a good year in 2024, and the Titans hope that he can parlay that into more growth, but it seems to be a big risk at this point in time.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News