WATCH: Titans QB Target Cam Ward Can Spin It
Whether you're fairly familiar with Cam Ward or only beginning to learn about the blue-chip 2025 NFL Draft prospect, Tennessee Titans fans will want to tune into his highlights.
Ward arrived at Miami as a highly conditioned passer given the two years he spent at Incarnate Word (2020-21) before his two seasons at Washington State (2022-23). The pandemic that impacted the 2020 football season meant Ward finished his college career as a five-year starter across three programs.
That experience shines bright in the fantastic highlight reel available in the below post on X. For Titans fans interested in who General Manager Mike Borgonzi & Co. may select with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft next month, that footage is absolutely worthwhile, nearly 10 minutes of film.
Among FBS quarterbacks, the Hurricane finished No. 2 across the FBS in passing yards with 4,313. He finished No. 1 among FBS quarterbacks with his 39 touchdowns passes. Ward also finished No. 4 in QB rating at 172.2 throughout the 2024-25 season.
Throughout his five years as a starting quarterback at the college level, Ward finished 1,515 of 2,329 passing (65.0% completion rate) for 18,137 yards and 158 touchdowns to 37 interceptions.
After Miami finished just 3-5 versus ACC opponents and 7-6 overall in the 2023-24 season, Cam Ward led the 2024-25 Hurricanes to a 6-2 record in conference play, a 10-3 overall record, and a No. 1 ranking in Total Offense on the season.
The accolades piled up as Ward was named ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, Consensus All-American, and he won the Manning Passing Award and the Davey O'Brien Award following the last season.
With the way Tennessee has maneuvered in free agency, it feels like the odds of the Titans snagging Ward at the top of the draft are increasing.
While Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Aaron Rodgers remain unsigned, Tennessee has watched as Sam Darnold (Seahawks), Justin Fields (Jets), Daniel Jones (Colts), Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals), and other names in the quarterback market sign elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the Titans have signed four offensive linemen during the free agency period, including tackle Dan Moore Jr. who started nearly every game during his four-year career with the Steelers. Aside from the O-Line, the Titans haven't made many significant moves over the last week.
Perhaps the big splash coming from Tennessee will be a Ward selection with the No. 1 overall pick on April 24. Maybe the Titans will trade out of the top spot or remain at the top and choose Abdul Carter. Only time will tell.
However, if you tune into the footage near the top of the page, there's plenty of evidence suggesting Ward is capable of living up to a No. 1 overall value, should the Miami Hurricane hear his name called to the stage first on Day One of the 2025 NFL Draft.
