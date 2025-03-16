Titans Three Best Free Agent Signings
The Tennessee Titans have made a number of moves so far in free agency, but some stand out above the rest.
Here's a look at the three best signings from the Titans through one week of the legal tampering period and free agency.
LB Cody Barton
The Titans needed some linebacker help, and they got that in Barton. The team signed Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal, but for a starter, that is certainly not bad from Tennessee's vantage point.
Barton has recorded over 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons, and based on where he is in the depth chart, there's a good chance that 2025 could make a fourth straight year of achieving that goal.
OL Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is a solution likely only for the 2025 season, but that might be the only knock on this deal. The 35-year-old will slot right in as the team's right guard, where he will replace Dillon Radunz, who had mixed results throughout the season.
If the Titans can build their offensive line with Zeitler as a veteran anchor there to mentor JC Latham and Peter Skoronski, both of whom are still on their rookie deals, the team will be much better at protecting the quarterback in 2025.
DB Xavier Woods
The Titans' signing of Woods is possibly the most under-the-radar move in the entire NFL. Only three safeties — Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals, Nick Cross of the Indianapolis Colts, and former Titans star Kevin Byard of the Chicago Bears — had more tackles than Woods last season.
Woods' 119 tackles led all Panthers defenders, and his knack for going after the football will be a welcomed addition to the Titans, who are losing Quandre Diggs in free agency.
