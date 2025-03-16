Former Titans LB Among Worst Free Agent Signings
The Tennessee Titans gave Harold Landry III a pink slip before the start of free agency, ending a relationship that began in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
After seven seasons, Landry became a free agent and signed with the New England Patriots, who play near his collegiate home at Boston College and hired former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during the offseason.
While the fit seems to be a strong one, not everyone is a fan. The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher named the Landry signing the second-worst in free agency so far.
"The Patriots needed to spend money in free agency and they did so by locking up Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane, and Morgan Moses. Those were all reasonable deals for good players," Mosher writes.
"However, Harold Landry has been a declining player for a few years and was recently released by the Titans. And yet, the Patriots gave him a $43.5 million with $26 million in guarantees. Landry has never been an elite pass rusher, but he’s a solid run defender with below-average size. But now, the Patriots are paying him like an elite edge rusher, and we know that he won’t ever be that.
"Landry will reunite with Mike Vrabel, and maybe he can get the most out of whatever is left. Still, this felt like a major overpay for New England, given where Landry is at this point in his career."
There's a reason why the Titans moved on from Landry, but while he may not be the player he once was, he can still contribute for his new team. After nine sacks last season with the Titans, the Pats hope he can get close to that production in 2025, but if he doesn't, that deal won't age as well.
