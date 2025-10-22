Titans Practice Squad WR Impressing Coaching Staff
The Tennessee Titans have managed very few positive takeaways in their first seven games of the 2025-26 NFL campaign. At 1-6 (0-2 in the AFC South), the navy and blue's only real note of acceptance from their disheveled fanbase came in the form of the franchise's firing of second-year head coach Brian Callahan.
To add insult to injury, after already losing veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a nagging hamstring injury, the Titans parted ways with their other seasoned option at the position, Tyler Lockett, upon his own personal request.
Rookies in Rotation
While Lockett had done essentially nothing to inspire confidence in his share of the team's receiver rotation, his departure is still set to force Tennessee to rely primarily on their younger options on either side of Cam Ward as the wear and tear of the year continues to weigh on their roster.
The first among their yet-to-be-proven cast to strike was rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor who, since the beginning of the season, has been a favored target for first overall pick and first-year quarterback Cam Ward. Not only did the wideout haul in both of Ward's first career touchdown passes in the NFL, but he also still currently leads the team in total receptions and caught scores.
Second, after taking home an AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award, Dike was thrust into the limelight this past week in the team's home bout against the New England Patriots. Despite the loss, the wideout notched his own first career touchdown, complimenting a 70 yard performance on four catches.
A Fresh First-Year Face
Lastly, that brings the team to Xavier Restrepo who, according to the Titans' offensive coordinator Nick Holz, had made waves on the team's practice squad with his playmaking ability.
Despite not making an appearance in a regular season game yet, Restrepo's splash on the Titans' practice squad comes after weeks of the team's social media discussion being devoted to conversations of his potential.
For a player who has yet to prove himself in an NFL game, the Titans' fanbase has made clear time and time again their faith in the former Miami Hurricane.
And now, down multiple usual suspects at his position, the receiver may soon get a chance to prove his place on the roster. Not only has Restrepo impressed in practice but, at this point, Tennessee has little to lose and much to gain in taking a chance on playing their unproven options.
His supporters may soon get their wish as the rookie ramps up in off the field work towards a reunion with the team's first-year duo that has already taken the field.
