Titans Longest TD Run of Season Shocks Browns

The Tennessee Titans are trying to pull off the upset in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Their efforts in the first quarter certainly have made things a lot easier in that quest against the Browns. After Cam Ward threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive to rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, veteran running back Tony Pollard got in on the scoring as well with a 65-yard rush to the house to take a 14-3 lead in Cleveland.

Pollard Has Big TD Run vs. Browns

Last week, the Titans scored on their opening drive but failed to score any points after that. It appears practice this week put an emphasis on continuing the success in the middle of the game. Pollard spoke after last week's game against the Jaguars about the need to build off of momentum from the opening drive.

"Just the ebbs and flows of the game. Got to stick with the run a little bit and it started to kind of get away from us. Had a few plays that we probably wanted back, especially at the end of the half and then just started compiling on top of each other after that," Pollard said.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It appears the Titans are looking to keep the faith in themselves as an offense.

"We got to be on the same page, communicating and we can't beat ourselves. No penalties, self-inflicted things like that," Pollard said.

If the Titans can be on the same page, the offense can play a lot better than it has this season. The Titans' offense is one of the worst in the NFL and there is a need for improvement, but plays like Pollard's 65-yard run are a sign that things are moving in the right direction.

The Titans are in unfamiliar territory, up two scores against the Browns. If they are going to keep the lead, they are going to have to run the football effectively throughout the rest of the game. Given the snowy conditions in Cleveland, the running backs were going to play a big role in the game regardless, but that importance is heightened now with Pollard's touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive, the Titans allowed a long run to rookie Quinshon Judkins, so they are far from out of the woods. They are going to need more plays like Pollard's if they are going to grab their second win of the season.

