Titans Projected to Land Vikings QB in Free Agency
There is one item on the Tennessee Titans' to-do list this offseason that stands out among all the rest. Obviously, that item is finding a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
After a brutal year of quarterback production in 2024, the Titans are a near lock to bring in a new signal caller. Whether they use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback, sign one in free agency, or look to pull off a trade, a new starter is almost certain to be under center in Tennessee.
Most of the talk about the Titans landing a quarterback has surrounded the draft. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have been talked about constantly since Tennessee landed the top pick.
However, the rumors surrounding free agents like Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers have been loud as well.
With that being said, a new projection has come out that has the Titans signing Darnold in free agency.
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut had Tennessee signing Darnold as one of his 15 predictions for the offseason.
"A return to the Minnesota Vikings now seems out of the question. The Las Vegas Raiders might also be an option, but it’s hard to believe they would see Tom Brady as a franchise savior. Instead, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan rolls the dice with his job on the line in 2025," Johnson wrote.
"Tennesee has already demonstrated that it is willing to spend big in NFL free agency, even if it isn’t in the team’s best long-term interest for building a team. Darnold provides stability and if Tennessee uses its first-round pick on a right tackle, the Titans offensive line could be good enough for Darnold to succeed on a three-year deal."
Darnold put together a monstrous 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He ended up playing all 17 games, completing 66.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also picked up 212 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 27 years old, Darnold is still young enough to be a long-term quarterback. He will turn 28 before the 2025 season kicks off, but the Titans would still have their long-term signal caller if they sign him.
Many are split with their opinions about Darnold. Some think that he was a product of playing with the Vikings and having an elite supporting cast. Others think that Darnold is the real deal.
It would be a risk to sign Darnold, but so would drafting a quarterback.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors and specluation about Tennessee and its quarterback situation as the offseason gets going. Darnold is a name to keep a very close eye on.
