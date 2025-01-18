Contract Details Revealed for Titans' New GM
The Tennessee Titans have finally found their new general manager after weeks of searching.
According to multiple reports, former assistant general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Borgonzi, is the man for the job in Tennessee. And while it took some extended time for the Titans to iron out the contract details with their new GM, the two sides have reportedly reached an agreement.
Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Titans will sign Borgonzi to a five-year contract, keeping him in Tennessee through 2029.
Borgonzi had been a long-time member of the Chiefs front office, being part of the franchise in multiple roles since 2009. Now, he'll have a new opportunity to man the ship in Tennessee and is under contract at least a half-decade.
The Titans are in desperate need of a course correction. Coming off a 3-14 finish and their third-straight season missing out on a playoff appearance, Borgonzi and Tennessee's front office has a heavy workload ahead to get this franchise back in the postseason.
The bright spot for this new regime revolves around the strong starting point they'll have to build on with their No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. All eyes are now on Tennessee and their new hire in Borgonzi to see how they approach that top pick during a defining moment at the start of his Music City tenure.
