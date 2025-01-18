Analyst Proposes Major Offensive Goal for Titans
Going into the 2024 NFL season, many felt that Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears represented a breakout candidate thanks to a strong rookie campaign the year prior.
Unfortunately, things did not quite materialize for Spears.
Spears rushed for just 312 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a meager 3.7 yards per carry. He added 30 catches for 224 yards and a score.
So, was Spears disappointing? Or was his lack of production a direct result of the Titans not giving him enough touches?
Justin Melo of Titan Sized feels it may have been the latter, and he is urging Tennessee to give the young back more playing time in 2025.
"The Titans entered the season planning to present Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears at running back in a timeshare backfield," Melo wrote. "That hope came nowhere near reaching fruition. Spears endured recurring injuries and Pollard proved worthy of being a workhorse in his absence. That led to inconsistent playing time and availability for Spears. With Pollard nursing a late-season injury, Spears saw increased reps. The former Tulane standout produced 261 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee's final three games. A true timeshare should be the goal in 2025."
Spears was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in every game during his debut season, registering 453 yards and a couple of touchdowns on the ground while logging 4.5 yards per attempt. He also hauled in 52 receptions for 385 yards while reaching the end zone once.
As a result, much bigger things were expected from the 23-year-old in 2024, but he ended up being one of the most underwhelming players on Tennessee's roster.
In his last game of the season, he carried the ball 20 times for 95 yards, and he also had a game late in the year where he caught six passes for 87 yards, so perhaps there is hope that Spears will turn things around next fall.
