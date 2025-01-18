AFC South Rival Named Trade Fit for Titans QB
For all the talk about the Tennessee Titans' quarterback situation heading into 2025, no one has really mentioned the possibility of the Titans trading Will Levis.
Well, until now.
Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani has offered the idea that Levis could be a trade candidate, and he even goes as far to suggest that the Jacksonville Jaguars could represent a potential destination.
"I think he's definitely going to get traded," Milani said of Levis.
Milani went on to say that it "just doesn't make sense" to keep Levis around considering that the Titans will almost surely be taking a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
"Mac Jones is a free agent for Jacksonville, so the backup spot, the development spot for Jacksonville is entirely available," Milani said.
He added that the Jaguars could potentially land Liam Coen as their next head coach, noting that Coen served as Levis' offensive coordinator at Kentucky, so there may be a match there.
Would Tennessee have any reservations about sending Levis to an AFC South rival? Probably not, considering it's not like Levis is going to start over Trevor Lawrence, and if the Titans can actually extract value from the former second-round pick, they probably won't care too much where he goes.
Levis made 12 starts in 2024, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 81.4.
Tennessee was hoping that the 25-year-old would become its franchise quarterback, and while he did show flashes, he wasn't nearly consistent enough, and the lows outweighed the highs.
With the Titans having the opportunity to select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in April, the writing is on the wall: Levis is done as a starter in Music City.
