Titans Linked to Two Superstar QBs as Top Targets
The Tennessee Titans are going to be looking to find their next franchise quarterback this offseason. At the very least, they want to bring in a player that can help them win now.
Many expect them to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Others think that they could go the veteran route to find a new signal caller.
With that in mind, Nick Suss of The Tennessean has taken a look at every single option the Titans could pursue at quarterback. He had two quarterbacks sitting atop his list.
Suss had a few different tiers, but his top tier was called "Tier 1: Are these really possibilities?"
In that tier, he listed two names. Those two names were Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford.
Of course, they would only be the top tier if Tennessee opts to go a veteran route instead of drafting one. Either options would be a huge upgrade for the Titans and would help them compete in 2025.
Prescott would be a potential option for Tennessee if the Dallas Cowboys try to trade up for a guy like Shedeur Sanders. It's very unlikely that the Cowboys would do that, but it's a scenario that has been thrown around a bit lately.
As for Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams may have to start thinking about the future soon. Stafford isn't getting any younger. However, just like Prescott, it's not the most likely outcome of the offseason.
That being said, the Titans have options. There are so many different directions that they could choose to go.
It's going to be very interesting to see what Tennessee chooses to do. The most likely scenario would have them drafting a new franchise quarterback at No. 1 in the draft and then signing a veteran quarterback to either start the first half of the season or be a quality backup and mentor.
Only time will tell, but the Titans and their fans have a lot to be excited about heading into the offseason. Stafford and Prescott are two names to keep an eye on, although neither seems like a likely option right now.
