Titans' Quandre Diggs Discusses Joint Practice vs Former Team
Joint practices have become the backbone of training camp for most NFL teams and have seemingly become more important than preseason games.
The Tennessee Titans have held joint practices over the last two days with the Seattle Seahawks ahead of their preseason matchup on Saturday. For Titans safety Quandre Diggs, it was a reunion with his former team.
Given his familiarity with the Seahawks, the opportunity to have joint practices with them was one that Diggs coveted.
"It's been dope," Diggs said. "For me, [there's] no other team I'd rather joint practice than my guys over there because they know how to practice [and] we know how to practice. We just come and get great days of work and go out and compete on Saturday."
Before signing with the Titans on Aug. 4, Diggs played four-plus seasons with the Seahawks. In his time in Seattle, the veteran safety played in 72 games and had 324 tackles, 18 interceptions and 32 passes defended. Diggs, 31, also made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2020 to 2022.
Diggs was released by the Seahawks alongside now Titans safety Jamal Adams on March 5.
Diggs' familiarity with the Seahawks isn't the only connection between the two teams. Titans head coach Brian Callahan faced Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald over the last two seasons from their time in the AFC North. Callahan was previously the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator, while Macdonald was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was on the same coaching staff as Macdonald as the Ravens' defensive backs coach last season.
Callahan echoed Diggs' sentiment on the Seahawks, noting the valuable work his team was able to get in over the last two days. Given the reps the Titans were able to get, Callahan has opted not to play his starters against Seattle.
"I commend both teams," Callahan said. "We were very clear about what we wanted to get out of this practice. Mike [Macdonald] was clear with his team. I was very clear with ours and I think we got really good work."
Tennessee plays Seattle on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
