Titans Rookie Continues to Shine
The growth of Tennessee Titans rookie left tackle JC Latham is going to be instrumental to the team's success on offense.
So far, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has continued to make progress in the build-up to his first season in the NFL. Along with Latham's growth since arriving in Tennessee, offensive line coach Bill Callahan has been pleased with the rookie left tackle's perspective and how he has reflected on his performances.
"He really understands the adjustments that he needs to make to get better and improve," Callahan said. "From that aspect, I'm really fortunate to have a player like that. A lot of times you have guys that come to you whether they're rookie or veteran guys and they're always looking for your critique or your thoughts on their performance. But when you have a player like him that says 'Coach, I could have done better on this block, I could have done better on the perimeter,' that's refreshing and that's pretty cool. He's continuing to make progress."
Latham got his first taste of NFL action in the Titans' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 33rd Team credited the 6-foot-6, 342-pound left tackle with not allowing a single pressure or sack in 14 pass-block sets in the Titans' 17-13 win over San Francisco.
"He has long arms and strong hands, which is a trait that every line coach looks for in our league," Callahan said. "The ability to throw those hands and time up his strikes to get handles or to get that latch to sit an opponent down, that's what we're working hard on."
Callahan began his career in the NFL in 1995 as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line coach. He has also been the offensive line coach for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. Callahan was also the Raiders' head coach for two seasons from 2002-2003 and the interim head coach for Washington in 2019.
Latham and Callahan will be at the forefront of improving an offensive line that was among the league's worst units last season. Tennessee's 64 sacks allowed was tied with the Jets for the fourth-most allowed in 2023. If Latham can anchor the left tackle position and effectively protect Will Levis' blindside, that'll go a long way toward giving the second-year quarterback a chance to succeed.
Tennessee continues its preseason schedule on Saturday when it faces the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
