Titans Name Malik Willis Starter vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans named Malik Willis their starting quarterback for their second preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website.
Will Levis not starting doesn't act as much of a surprise, as the reps against an opposing team in practice have seemingly held more weight for teams as opposed to facing them in a preseason matchup. Tennessee is currently holding joint practices with the Seahawks.
Willis had been listed as the team's third-string quarterback on their unofficial depth chart behind Mason Rudolph, who they signed to a one-year contract this offseason. The third-year quarterback earning the start could be a sign he has shown improvement and may be a chance to stay on the roster for the upcoming season.
Willis had a solid outing in the Titans' preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers. The third-year quarterback was an efficient 5 of 7 for 38 yards and on the ground, he ran for a team-high 42 yards on four carries, including one run that went for 28 yards in Tennessee's 17-13 win over San Francisco.
Willis was taken by Tennessee in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Across his two seasons in Tennessee, he's appeared in 11 games and made three starts as a rookie.
After the team took Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he eventually passed Willis on the depth chart and made nine starts as a rookie last season. Now, the second-year quarterback is fully entrenched as the team's starter.
Rudolph brings more experience than Willis, having started 13 games in his four-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rudolph went 3-0 as the Steelers' starting quarterback in the regular season last year and helped lead them to a playoff appearance as the No. 7 seed in the AFC.
If Willis can play well, it could give the Titans a decision to make on who will be the backup quarterback or who stays on the roster if they choose to keep just two quarterbacks on their roster.
Tennessee plays Seattle at 7 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium.
