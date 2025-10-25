Titans Receive Harsh Predictions for Colts Game
The national media does everything in their power to cover each team similarly, but at some point they have to take a step back and realize it doesn't work that way. Through seven games in the 2025 NFL season, they've come to realize that with the Tennessee Titans.
Tennessee sits at 1-6 and has quite the hill to climb in Week 8. As they inch closer to their bye week, the Titans must first go through the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts. As part of NFL Network's weekly predictions, it should come as no surprise that all 10 analysts went with the Colts.
The Titans Head To Indy As Massive Underdogs
While it seems harsh, no one has any reason to believe the Titans are going to beat the Colts. They suffered an ugly defeat to them earlier in the year, 41-20, and that was with WR Calvin Ridley and DT Jeffery Simmons on the field. On October 26, they'll have neither of those players.
Without Ridley and Simmons, things get extremely interesting. For the second consecutive week, rookie QB Cam Ward is forced to look elsewhere. He's surrounded by a pair of solid rookie wideouts, but Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are only going to get him so far.
When it comes to Simmons, who in the world is going to be able to stop Colts running back Jonathan Taylor? It's not like Simmons held him to zero yards in Week 3, but his presence on the field makes everyone better. Now, Taylor is in a prime position for another three-touchdown game.
All 10 NFL Network Analysts Predict The Colts Will Defeat The Titans
In the end, all 10 analysts predicted the Colts, and none of them believe it's going to be close. The closest prediction came from Daniel Jeremiah, who predicted the Colts will win, 31-20. His prediction, while safe, is a bold one as the Titans have only scored 20+ points twice this season.
Nick Shook was the lone predictor that believes the Titans will score less than 10 points. His 33-9 prediction could turn out to be the most accurate of the bunch, though seven other predictors have Tennessee scoring 17 points or fewer.
Kevin Patra predicted the score will be 42-20, nearly identical to their Week 3 battle. Whether that was a coincidence or not remains to be seen, but Indy hasn't slowed down one bit so it wouldn't be surprising to see them surpass their point total from five weeks ago.
