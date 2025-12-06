Titans First Road Game in a Month Doesn't Look Good

While the Tennessee Titans still haven’t managed to notch a victory since their Week 5 battle against the Arizona Cardinals, the team has enjoyed four straight games at home over the last month. Among those losses came the nationally attended improvement of Cam Ward, on-and-off resurgence of the offense around him and, inversely, a regression by the Titans’ defensive unit.

Now, traveling for the first time since their 38-14, blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts prior to the home-stint, Tennessee will take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend in a battle of the rebuilds.

In addition to providing a compelling Ward vs. Shadeur Sanders reunion under center, the matchup pits two teams at their relative lowest against one another as the season winds to a close. This means that motives are blurry on either side of the ball, with draft picks entering the conversation as a relative factor more than ever. Currently, Cleveland is favored by a narrow 4.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

To boot, despite Ward having more general prominence, the aforementioned quarterback duel is being widely treated as a litmus test for which of the two underperforming teams may turn things around faster in the future.

Though while little remains on the line for either team in a matchup sure to leave open seats in the stands, Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy has made it repeatedly clear that he has no intention to begin tanking, or in losing games on purpose. To that point, Tennessee may have an odd, coincedental advantage on their side.

A Potential Good Omen

Having secured their lone victory this season removed from the (potentially cursed) lights at Nissan Stadium, perhaps a stretch of games at home wasn't what the Titans needed to get their swords in a row and find another way to win. Against a Browns team with an equal lack of identity, away from home, Tennessee can string together a new sense of momentum with their backs, as always, against the wall.

Whichever way you look at it, a four-point projection, even in the negative, is minuscule compared to some of the lines that Tennessee has suffered throughout the year.

As the franchise continues to search for a new head coach and inches ever-closer to what is shaping up to be a memorable offseason, a late-season win over the Browns could provide a little extra fire to get the group - and fans - over the finish line.

