Titans Rookie WR Will Have Increased Role
In week one, all the hype was around Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. The Stanford product was named a starter for Week 1 alongside Tyler Lockett and Calvin Ridley, and while he only caught two balls for 13 yards, he had 117 unrealized air yards and was one of Cam Ward's favorite targets.
With all the talk being about Ayomanor, the Titans' other rookie wide receiver, Chimere Dike, has flown under the radar. He didn't catch a pass in his debut, but made a huge play on special teams as a returner, and Titans Head Coach Brian Callahan said Dike has earned the right to play more on offense.
"I like what Chimere [Dike] has done," Callahan said. "I think he's earned the right to have some opportunities, too."
In his debut, Dike played 10 offensive snaps and was targeted once on five routes run. His main contribution was definitely on special teams, where he had 156 total return yards, but it's time for him to get more involved offensively.
Dike spent four years at Wisconsin before he transferred to Florida for his final season of college. With the Gators, Dike caught 36 passes for 687 yards (19.1 average) and two touchdowns. He was a speedster who had an average depth of target of over 14 yards and finished top-30 in yards per reception.
At the combine, Dike showed off his blazing speed, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash with a 1.51 10-yard split. Typically, receivers who run in the 4.3s are under 6-feet, but Dike is 6-foot-1 and nearly 200 pounds and can still get downfield in a hurry.
The Titans are in desperate need of a speedy wide receiver. Clavin Ridley and Tyler Lockett are veterans who can get open, but neither of them are guys who can get behind a defense consistently. Elic Ayomanor is much of the same way. He's 6-foot-2 and runs a 4.44, but he's more of a contested catch threat. That's why the Titans weren't afraid to take both Dike and Ayomanor in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft - both guys fill a different need at the receiver position.
If Dike can carve a big role in this offense, he'll give Cam Ward another much-needed weapon on the outside. He has plenty of guys who can go up and catch a contested pass or come across the middle and take a hit, but he doesn't have someone who can consistently get behind the opposing defense, and that's what Dike can bring to the table.
