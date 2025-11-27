Titans HC Wants to Build Winning Culture

The Tennessee Titans, at 1-10 and having long-defined the bottom level of the league throughout the ongoing NFL season, don't exactly have what could commonly be considered a "winning culture". After last year's 3-14 final cume was seen as a new relative low for the franchise, what has ensued this season as a further result of the previous regime's failures has situated Tennessee firmly in the bottom of the barrel.

Bottom of the Barrel

Under head coach Mike McCoy, the team, despite ultimately losing time and time again, has seen an admitted upturn in recent play as a result of rookies like Cam Ward and Chimere Dike breaking out on the offensive end. With national media taking notice and fans finally finding some comfort in their squad's long-term rollout, the sun is (somewhat) shining over Nissan Stadium once more.

The only thing left to do now is, well, win. According to Coach McCoy, he and the team are working to do just that, in spite of a season that is already lost by most every measure.

"If you're playing, you're going out to win," McCoy said, commenting in the face of what has become a national supposition that Tennessee could be taking part in the ever-dreaded "losing to win" philosophy regarding the NFL Draft. "Regardless of the record, regardless of where it is. That's what players do."

Mike McCoy on the importance of “learning how to win” for a young roster: pic.twitter.com/DmQgmbQFLw — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) November 26, 2025

"We're trying to win every game," McCoy continued, reiterating his emphasis. "You look at teams, every year, that they get on this roll at the end of the season. Regardless of how you finish it, where it takes you, you're always trying to build that winning culture."

Everyone is Trying to Win

While the Titans have yet to win a game under McCoy, in the wake of Brian Callahan's midseason firing, the interim head-man continues to insist that notching one in the victory column remains his primary goal.

"Everyone is trying to win."

With a divisional game on deck against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee has yet another semi-favorable opportunity in front of a growingly interested home crowd to take the next step in building that winning culture that McCoy is so insistent upon.

Even given the likelihood that he won't be in the driver's seat come next season, what McCoy is able to do with this roster now could very well help shape what the team is capable of in the near future.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!