Titans Must Stop Christian McCaffrey

After seeing what Jonathan Taylor did to the Tennessee Titans earlier this year, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is ready to go to work. The 29-year-old has managed to remain healthy all season as he currently has 1,655 combined yards.

One of the trickiest things with CMC is the fact he acts as both a running back and wide receiver. The former No. 8 overall pick leads the 49ers in receiving, and it's not even close. He has 324 more receiving yards than Kendrick Bourne and has 521 more rushing yards than Brian Robinson Jr.

Titans Defense Must Find Answers

Some statistical benchmarks in play for #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey this week:



- With 5 catches, he can become first RB in NFL history with at least 90 receptions in three career seasons.



- With 94 receiving yards, he can become the third RB with at least 900 receiving… — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 10, 2025

While the Indianapolis Colts are nowhere near where they were earlier in the year, that doesn't take away what JT did to them. Tennessee got both of their matchups with the Colts out of the way early, and they did a fine job of padding Taylor's numbers. The Wisconsin graduate put up 153 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns in Week 8 after going for 102 yards with three touchdowns five weeks earlier.

McCaffrey currently has 13 total touchdowns with one hat trick on the season. Tennessee is no stranger to letting someone score time and time again, and that could very well be the case in San Francisco. Their defense would love to rise to the challenge, and thankfully for Tennessee their run-defense has been on point in these last few weeks.

Titans Can't Let McCaffrey Get Space

Most yards after the catch this season:



🥇 Christian McCaffrey - 633

🥈 Bijan Robinson - 587

🥉 Jahmyr Gibbs - 514 pic.twitter.com/oDV63aLizJ — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) December 9, 2025

After giving up monster numbers to Taylor earlier in the year, Tennessee has done their part in stopping a pair of stellar running backs. A few weeks ago, the Titans held Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. to 12 carries for 28 yards. Last week, they held Cleveland Browns' Quishon Judkins to 14 carries for 26 yards. Who knows why now all of a sudden their defense decided to step up, but they may be peaking at the right time.

So far this season, McCaffrey's worst week saw him run for 25 yards. Keep in mind, that was against the Houston Texans defense and he had just eight carries. That marked the only game this year he was held under 10 carries.

CMC is going to get his yards, there's no doubt about it. If Tennessee could hold him under 100 combined yards, it would feel like a win. Leaving San Francisco with their third win of the year is a tough ask, and the only way they can do so is if they manage to stop McCaffrey.

