Titans Sign Former Vikings Linebacker
The Tennessee Titans began training camp on Tuesday with their first practice ahead of the preseason. While the focus is on new additions, especially quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans weren't done making additions to their roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Per Jordan Schultz, the Titans are signing former Minnesota Vikings Jihad Ward, who played in all 17 games with the Vikings in 2024.
Ward was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders out of Illinois. He had 30 tackles as a rookie and played in all 16 games. He joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, and ended up with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In 2021, he went to Jacksonville to join the Jaguars before spending 2022 and 2023 with the New York Giants.
Ward has played in all 17 games in each of the last four seasons. and he is entering his 10th year in the NFL. In his nine-year career, he has 168 tackles, 19 sacks, and 25 tackles for loss. In addition to that, he has 73 hits on the quarterback. Ward will be valuable depth added to the linebacker rotation on a defense that needs to improve from 2024.
