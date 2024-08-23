Titans Star CB Nearing Return
The Tennessee Titans bolstered their cornerback room this offseason with the addition of L'Jarius Sneed in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a contract after being with the Cincinnati Bengals for three years.
However, both Sneed (knee) and Awuzie (calf) have been out for nearly the entire training camp as the Titans look to keep them healthy for the upcoming season. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson believes that both of them will be ready to play when Week 1 rolls around.
“I have no doubt in my mind that they’ll be ready to play in Chicago," Wilson said via A to Z sports reporter Sam Phalen.
Getting both Sneed and Awuzie back for the regular season is crucial for the Titans, who have a completely new-look secondary this season. In addition to Sneed and Awuzie, the Titans signed Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs from the Seattle Seahawks, and the four of them have yet to complete a rep together on the field.
Bringing four new guys in means that chemistry needs to be built, and while Adams and Diggs have that from their days in the pacific northwest, Sneed and Awuzie have yet to play a snap with any of them. That could prove costly early in the season when the Titans are looking to play some of these early opponents.
On top of that, Sneed and Awuzie haven't gotten as warm as other players have in the league, and that could prove to be an issue early in the season. But if the Titans can get past those obstacles early in the season, they could experience some quick success.
Before the regular season begins, the Titans will play one final preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.
