Titans Star Named Top 10 CB
The Tennessee Titans made a bold move this offseason when they made a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who became a key piece towards the last two Super Bowl teams.
Now, Sneed is in Nashville hoping to find a similar taste of success with the Titans. It may not come as easy as it did with the Chiefs, but Sneed now has a new contract that will pay him what he deserves.
CBS Sports writer Jared Dubin named the 20 best cornerbacks in the NFL, and Sneed came in at No. 8 on the list.
"Sneed has of course been excellent in coverage over the last few years, as well as against the run and occasionally as a blitzer. We know what he is capable of. The question is whether he can maintain what he's shown outside of Kansas City and with someone other than Steve Spagnuolo deploying him. We're about to find out," Dubin writes.
The only cornerbacks to rank ahead of Sneed are Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears), former teammate Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs), Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos) and Sauce Gardner (New York Jets).
Instead of Spagnuolo as his defensive coordinator, that job now belongs to Dennard Wilson, who has coached defensive backs for nearly a decade in the NFL. He was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, who boasted the league's best defense last season.
Sneed will also work alongside Roger McCreary and Chidobe Awuzie, two cornerbacks who have both shown promise throughout their careers. McCreary was a Titans draft pick who continues to get better each year while Awuzie is a proven veteran who comes from the Cincinnati Bengals along with new head coach Brian Callahan.
Having an eclectic mix of cornerbacks in the defense should help the Titans form different looks for opposing offenses, but make no mistake, Sneed will be the engine for the Tennessee secondary.
Sneed is being paid as such and he can withstand the responsibility that comes with being a top 10 cornerback in the league.
