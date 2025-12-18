Titans Are No Stranger To Patrick Mahomes Backup

Back in 2019, Gardner Minshew faced the Tennessee Titans for the first time. With Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ruled out for at least nine months, the Titans know who stands in their way come Week 16.

Minshew may have thrown the game-sealing interception in Week 15, but that doesn't mean the Chiefs have nothing to play for. Sure, this is a battle of two teams knocked out of the playoffs, but Minshew knows he has something to prove.

In fact, Minshew will be playing against the Titans for the fifth time in his career. Seeing as his career started in Jacksonville and he later played for Indianapolis, this is a division that knows Minshew quite well.

Titans Prepare To Face Minshew Once More

Gardner Minshew is 2-2 against the Titans as a starter.



Kinda wild that this week will be the fifth time Tennessee has faced him as a starting QB. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) December 17, 2025

According to Easton Freeze, Minshew is 2-2 against the Titans as a starter. His first start came back on September 19, 2019 when he out-dueled Marcus Mariota, 20-7. That was the only time he faced them in 2019, but a pair of meetings awaited the next season.

Minshew threw three touchdowns and two interceptions as he finished 30/45 for 339 yards in a 33-30 loss on September 20, 2020. Later in the year, he and Mike Glennon fell to the Titans, 31-10. Minshew finished that game 18/31 for 178 yards with a touchdown.

For what it's worth, Statmuse credits Minshew for playing in six games against the Titans. He threw just two passes in one of those games, so it doesn't count for much. In another he threw only 14, though he was extremely efficient in that game.

Minshew Is Looking To Prove Himself As A Starter

Gardner Minshew on Patrick Mahomes - “I don’t think I’ve ever respected anyone I’ve played with more.” pic.twitter.com/GGC2WEigVT — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) December 14, 2025

After seeing what Shedeur Sanders did against the Titans compared to the Chicago Bears, it's safe to say this Titans' defense isn't that great. That's been known all season long, so anything Minshew does against them can be taken with a grain of salt.

That's not to say the Titans defense won't carve him up, but Minshew has had this team's number in the past. In his career, he has a 97.6 passer rating against Tennessee. He's thrown 1,199 yards with eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. It's important to note that both of those INTs came in the aforementioned 33-30 loss.

If Tennessee gets to Minshew, it will be game over. There's a very real chance the Titans win this game as long as they don't let the 29-year-old take over. This will be his first start of the year as he's just 3/5 for 22 yards with an interception.

