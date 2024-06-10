Titans' Second-Year Player Poised For Breakout
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, teams are gearing up for the start of training camp. Fans are getting anxious to have live football back on every week and for the Tennessee Titans it's a start of a new era this year as well.
During the offseason, the Titans made a tough decision to move on from head coach Mike Vrabel. To replace him, they hired Brian Callahan the former Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator.
The move makes sense for multiple reasons, but especially to bring in a more offensive-minded head coach to help Will Levis grow and develop. Callahan was one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL and that is expected to translate to being a head coach as well.
While Tennessee is excited to get the season underway, most of the national media isn't expecting much from the team. It seems to be relatively accepted by most that the Titans aren't going to make the playoffs. However, the team firmly believes that they can surprise the rest of the league.
One player that's poised to make that happen is second-year running back Tyjae Speas. With Derrick Henry now gone and expecting a much bigger role, Spears is emerging as a major breakout candidate.
CBS Sports recently named Spears one of the top potential second-year breakout players for 2024.
"The Titans added Tony Pollard in free agency, and he and Spears should formulate close to a 50-50 responsibility split, and Spears has the juice and vision to sustain his efficiency as a multi-dimensional threat in what should be an improved Titans offense in 2024 with Will Levis in Year 2 and the addition of Calvin Ridley."
During his rookie season with the Titans, Spears ended up carrying the football 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also racked up 52 catches for 385 yards and a touchdown.
Those numbers show a very small glimpse of what the young running back is capable of doing. Derrick Henry is now gone and Tennessee signed Tony Pollard to pair with Spears to replace him. Spears is going to have a much bigger role and many more opportunities to touch the ball this season.
Expect to see this prediction from CBS Sports come true. Spears is a dynamic playmaker and he's going to wow fans with his ability to impact a game.
