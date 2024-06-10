DeAndre Hopkins Makes Bold Statement About Titans
The 2024 NFL season is coming up quickly and the Tennessee Titans are hoping to surprise everyone and become a playoff contender. While the hype isn't high surrounding the Titans right now in the national media, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the team.
One of the biggest reasons is how talented the offense is and how good they're capable of being if they live up to their full potential.
Second-year quarterback Will Levis showed major flashes during his rookie season. Tennessee also has loaded the offense with weapons for their young quarterback to utilize.
DeAndre Hopkins is back for another season and the Titans also went out and signed Calvin Ridley in NFL free agency. Treylon Burks has been speculated to be a potential trade candidate, but he still has big potential and the talent to become a major playmaker for the Tennessee offense. They also added Tyler Boyd in free agency.
Looking ahead to the upcoming campaign, Hopkins spoke out with his thoughts on the team. It's clear that he's very high on the offense the Titans have built.
"I think this is one of the best wide receiver groups I've had the chance to play with on paper. Obviously, I could come up here and say a bunch, but we haven't played a game yet. So, we'll see how it goes once we hit the field. (We're) just taking it day by day. Tyler Boyd has been in this program for a while. A lot of us are still learning how things go. Just coming out practicing."
Hopkins proceeded to honestly open up about the fact that he hasn't played in the offense before and that the process has not been perfect so far. But, there is big hope.
"This is an offense I have never played in. There's a lot of things I can do to help this offense, so trying to execute and be perfect. I am a perfectionist, and I've definitely made some mistakes already. Just come in the next day and not make those mistakes."
Another reason for excitement comes on the defensive side of the ball, where the Titans are a sleeper candidate. L'Jarius Sneed was the big offseason addition via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Tennesse has the makings of a quality defense, but they'll need to prove it on the field.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where the Titans end up this season. They have made quite a few quality moves and have put themselves in a position to compete.
Expect to see Hopkins and the offense end up being a lethal unit. Assuming Levis takes the next step that's expected from him, the future looks very bright for the 2024 season.
