Titans Facing Massive Question Following OTAs
As of right now, the Tennessee Titans are a relatively unknown team heading into the 2024 NFL season. They could end up being one of the worst teams in the league or they could be a sleeper playoff contender.
Right now, most media members and fans expect the former option to be the most likely. Not many people are giving the Titans a fighting chance of making the playoffs. However, those same people truly have no idea what to really expect from the team.
Will Levis is entering his second season with the franchise and is expected to take a major step forward in his development. The offense around Levis has gotten much more dangerous. On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee made some major moves to improve as well.
Everything has gotten better since last season. The front office got aggressive and the roster talent proves that point.
All of that being said, the Titans are facing one massive question following OTA's and leading up to training camp and the regular season.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at one question for each team coming out of OTA's. When it came to the Titans, the biggest question they had was about whether or not the offensive tackles can hold up and keep Levis upright.
"The Titans made a concerted effort to build around QB Will Levis this offseason, adding wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and spending a first-round pick on offensive tackle JC Latham. However, who's starting at right tackle is still a question, and Latham will be switching from the right side in college to the left in the NFL."
Thankfully, the Titans' offensive line is led by legendary coach Bill Callahan. He spoke out about the young first-round pick Latham in a recent quote.
"[Latham] doesn't carry himself like a rookie...He's very intentional about his work. He works really hard...He understands—which not all rookies understand—that it is a job."
Callahan continued on, showering his rookie offensive tackle with more praise.
"And there's an expectation, especially when you're drafted where he was drafted, that you've got to come perform...And he's aware of that...He's got some maturity to him. But he also has a 'youthful wonder' that's kind of fun to be around...There's this kind of enthusiasm that he carries with him around the field that I think is fantastic...He's made of the right stuff."
The offensive line is even more important this season for Tennessee. Levis is a young and developing quarterback and needs to be protected.
If there is one thing that can rattle a young quarterbacks, it's high amounts of pressure and being hit a lot. The Titans need to make sure that Levis stays upright and can focus on his own game, not running away from defenders.
While that goal is easier said than done, Tennessee does have talent on the offensive line. The unit simply has to come together and play to its full potential. Callahan will certainly help that cause.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the offensive line looks during training camp and preseason action. If they can hold up and give Levis time, the offense has an opportunity to be exciting and successful.
