Titans vs. Vikings: Three Key Matchups in Preseason Finale
The Tennessee Titans are set to square off against the Minnesota Vikings in their final preseason game on Saturday night. Both teams are 1-1 in the preseason and looking to roll into the regular season with some momentum behind them.
Here are three key matchups the Titans must win if they want to head into the regular season with back-to-back wins.
Titans' Offensive Line vs Vikings' Front Seven
I think the Titans' offensive line vs the Vikings' front seven might be the biggest matchup of the game. Brian Flores has this defense firing on all cylinders, partly because of his extensive blitz package. In 2023, the Vikings blitzed on 50% of their plays, per FTN Fantasy. In 2024, that number dropped to 38%, but was still one of the highest in the league. I know it's the preseason and Flores won't display his full arsenal, but it will be a good test for the Titans' offensive line.
Another wrinkle in this is how Cam Ward handles the inevitable pressure. He's going to have to adjust the protection plan at the line of scrimmage and try to figure out Flores's blitz scheme. I would watch Ward closely before the snap to see just how comfortable he is making adjustments against a tricky defense.
Titans' Defensive Line vs Vikings Offensive Line
Now it's time to flip-flop. I think another big matchup will be the Titans' defensive line vs the Vikings' offensive line. We don't know how many, if any, of the Vikings' starters will play, but they have one of the best offensive lines in the league and some solid depth pieces.
We know what the Titans have in Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and the typical starters, but I want to see what the backup defensive line can do against the Vikings. The main guy I'll have my eye on is Oluwafemi Oladejo, the Titans' second-round edge rusher. He's been decent this preseason, but has yet to record a pressure. I want to see him get into the backfield and disrupt whoever is under center for the Vikings.
If the Titans' defensive line can get consistent pressure throughout the game, they'll have a good shot at winning this game, and I'll feel much more comfortable about the backups heading into the season.
Cam Ward vs the Vikings' Secondary
I think it's safe to assume that, even though Cam Ward is going to be the starter, he'll get significant reps against the Vikings. This will be his last chance to iron out any wrinkles before the regular season begins, so I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the game well into the second quarter.
Ward is going to be under pressure in this game, but I don't think the Vikings' secondary is all that intimidating. If he can stay calm under pressure and get the ball out quickly, his receivers should be able to beat the Vikings' corners and help the Titans get some points on the board early.
