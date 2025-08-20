Titans' 53-Man Roster Projection Ahead of Final Preseason Game
The Tennessee Titans are just one preseason game away from beginning their cut down from 90 players to 53 ahead of the start of the season.
Here's a look at the 53-man roster projection going into the final preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Quarterbacks (2): Cam Ward, Trevor Siemian, Brandon Allen
Ward is a shoo-in to make the roster, but Siemian and Allen are fighting for the backup role. However, there's a chance the Titans make a trade for a backup and cut one or both of them.
Running Backs (3): Tony Pollard, Kalel Mullings, Jordan Mims
Pollard is the starter, while Mullings is the backup. Tyjae Spears would be on the list, but his high ankle sprain could force him to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. If that's the case, look for Mims to make the team in his place.
Wide Receivers (6): Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike
There could be an extra spot here for James Proche II as a return specialist, but the Titans could opt for Dike, a rookie out of Florida, instead of the veteran.
Tight Ends (3): Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson
Josh Whyle, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is the notable cut among the group. The Titans carried five tight ends last season, but this year only three can make it.
Offensive Linemen (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Oli Udoh, Andrew Rupcich, Corey Levin, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater
The Titans opt for 10 offensive linemen. Slater, a fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, is part of the reason why.
Defensive Linemen (5): Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, Timmy Horne, James Lynch
The Titans have some of their best players on the defensive line in Simmons and Sweat, so there isn't a need for too much depth.
Inside Linebackers (4): Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Brian Asamoah II
The Titans have four potential starters in the position group. Barton will always start, but the second starting spot could rotate between the other three, specifically Williams and Gray have been fighting for the second starting spot.
Outside Linebackers (5): Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jihad Ward, Jaylen Harrell
There's still some question marks surrounding the position and there's a chance the Titans cut Harrell in favor of someone to claim off waivers.
Cornerbacks (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally
With Sneed back in practice, he starts the season on the 53-man roster.
Safeties (6): Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Winston Jr., Kendell Brooks, Mike Brown
It's not traditional to keep six safeties on the roster, but Diggs just signed recently and Brooks has been incredible in training camp and the preseason.
Special Teams (3): Joey Slye, Johnny Hekker, Morgan Cox
With nobody competing against them, these three are a lock to make the roster.
