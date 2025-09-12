Three Key Matchups For Titans vs Rams
After a week one loss to the Denver Broncos, the Tennessee Titans will return home to face the Los Angeles Rams in Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Titans took the Broncos to the wire while the Rams won a defensive battle against the Texans in week one, and now they'll square off in Week 2.
If the Titans want to upset the Rams, here are three matchups they must win.
Titans' Offensive Line vs Rams' Defensive Line
The Titans' revamped offensive line was a massive disappointment in Week 1. They allowed Cam Ward to be pressured on over half of his drop backs, and the Broncos finished the game with six sacks. When you have a rookie quarterback under center, you cannot let the opposing defense get that much pressure on him or else you're almost guaranteed to lose.
This week, the Titans face a Rams' defensive line that isn't as good as the Broncos, but is still very efficient. Last week, they got after C.J. Stroud, pressuring him on over 40% of his drop backs, and that's with Stroud getting the ball out in under 2.7 seconds. They can get on you in a hurry, and the Titans' offensive line cannot afford to have another poor performance or else this offense will continue to stall out.
Titans' Defensive Backs vs Rams' Receivers
One of the pleasant surprises of Week 1 was how well the Titans' defensive backs played. They confused Bo Nix and only gave up 175 passing yards while intercepting two passes. Everyone from L'Jarius Sneed to Darrell Baker looked good, but they'll need to replicate that performance this weekend.
The Rams have two elite receivers in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, both of whom are expected to play in Week 2. They provide Matthew Stafford with one of the best 1-2 punches at receiver in the entire league, so the Titans' defensive backs will have to bring their A game, especially with Sneed on a pitch count. They did it last week, though, so there's a real chance they can limit the Rams' passing attack.
Titans' Running Backs vs Rams' Defensive Front
In addition to their issues in pass protection, one of the reasons the Titans' offense struggled in week one was because of their lack of a run game. They ran the ball 21 times for just 71 yards (3.4 average) in the opener, so they'll need to be much more efficient in Week 2 if they want to upset the Rams.
A rookie quarterback's best friend is a strong run game. If the Titans can get Tony Pollard rolling early, it will take some of the pressure off Cam Ward's shoulders and hopefully put them in more third-and-managable situations, which they weren't able to do last week. If the Titans can keep their offense from becoming one dimensional, they'll be much more successful this time around.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!