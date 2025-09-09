Titans Dangerously Low in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are one game into their 2025 season and they are in the loss column following a 20-12 defeat to the Denver Broncos.
The Titans were viewed as one of the worst teams in the league going into the year, but they actually were able to move up one spot in Bleacher Report's power rankings.
"Be patient with Cam Ward. In his NFL debut, he went up against a stingy defense that ranked third in scoring and generated the second-highest pressure rate (27.7 percent) last season. So, it's no surprise that he completed 43 percent of his passes and took six sacks," Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton wrote.
"That said, Tennessee lacks high-end playmakers around Ward, and its ground game needs a power runner to complement Tony Pollard. The Titans defense is solid, though they're still one of the league's worst teams."
The Titans ranked ahead of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, both of whom lost in Week 1 to non-playoff teams from a year ago.
The Titans were starting from zero after going 3-14 last season, but they were able to figure out a way to map out a better future for themselves going into 2025. They took Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in hopes of improving their offense while adding some veterans to help improve leadership in the locker room.
The Titans will be growing all season long, so their Week 1 matchup against the Broncos was a litmus test to see what they need to improve going into the rest of the year.
In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams at home, the Titans will need to try and limit their penalties. They committed 13 for 131 yards against the Broncos, so there is a lot of room for growth in that area.
The Titans are focusing on the positives going into the new week as they try to pull off an upset win against the Rams. If they are successful, they should be climbing much higher in next week's power rankings.
