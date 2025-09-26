All Titans

Titans Have Ultimate Weapon on Special Teams

The Tennessee Titans could rely heavily on special teams to help them win games.

Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker (3) exits the field after an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.
Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker (3) exits the field after an NFL pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Titans special teams unit has progressed leaps and bounds beyond what they were able to do last year.

The Titans scrapped nearly their entire special teams plans from last season, hiring established coordinator John Fassel and signing Pro Bowl punter Johnny Hekker. Both earned praise from Houston Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross, who is competing against them in Week 4.

"Of course, the Tennessee Titans had to hire the legend [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator] John ‘Bones’ Fassel, so we know that with going against Coach Fassel that you have to be the sharpest team on the field because they are always prepared, always sneaky, always ready to challenge your leverage, challenge your discipline. He's been doing that as long as I've been alive," Ross said.

Their core value is, his [Tennessee Titans Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel] has been, he's willing to try things. For us, we know that they've added [Tennessee Titans P] Johnny Hekker, who is the ultimate… 26 career passes as a punter. He's the ultimate weapon as a punter. So, we definitely have to be prepared for that all while, we want to play aggressive."

Jul 24, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Johnny Hekker (3) plays the kids of the players during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Titans have not completed a pass with Hekker this season, but things could change in Week 4. The Titans might need a trick play or two to get ahead against the Texans, but they will be ready for it.

On top of Hekker, the Titans have a strong return specialist in rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike.

Dike had a long kickoff return in Week 1 that led to a field goal at the end of the first half and nearly scored on a punt return in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was called back due to a controversial penalty.

With the offense struggling to put points up on the board, special teams can play a huge factor in helping them out. If special teams can win the battle against the Texans, the Titans might be able to walk away with their first win of the season.

