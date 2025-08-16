Three Titans Make Roster Case Vs. Falcons
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason - a game in which many of their depth pieces and fringe roster players were given ample opportunities to shine and show they are worth a 53-man roster spot.
Multiple Titans made plays that showed they should be given extra looks - whether that be for a spot higher on the depth chart or to go from potential cuts to one of the final players to make the roster. Here are the biggest standout performances of Week 2 for the Titans:
S Kendell Brooks
Brooks made one of the plays of the night, taking an interception off Falcons quarterback Easton Stick 53 yards for a touchdown. The undrafted second-year man out of Michigan State made the perfect jump on the ball, and once the pass reached his hands, he was off to the races, where no one would catch him. Brooks appeared in five games with the Titans in 2024 as a rookie, but all of his 62 snaps came on special teams. With Tennessee having drafted Kevin Winston Jr out of Penn State and signing Quandre Diggs, it looks like their top four safeties are all but set. However, if the Titans decide they want to get younger with their depth and give Brooks a longer look over the 32-year-old Diggs, that could be his path onto the 53-man roster.
RB Jordan Mims
Mims was the Titans' leading rusher on Saturday, totaling 50 yards on 12 carries. He outperformed Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut, and Jemar Jefferson, all of whom are competing for a spot on the roster behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.
DE Joe Gaziano
The Northwestern product had a sack on Saturday, as well as a tackle for loss. He's bounced around the league as an undrafted player since 2020, and could find himself with a spot in the defensive line rotation for the Titans.
Tennessee will wrap up exhibition play next Friday at home against the Minnesota Vikings before travelling to Denver in Week 1 to take on the Broncos.
